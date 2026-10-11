The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance outages across multiple regions over the week

The power interruptions will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, with different areas affected over the course of the week

ECG issued the notices on Sunday, October 11, citing the need to improve service delivery in the affected communities

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of scheduled power interruptions affecting communities within the Volta, Ashanti, Central and Greater Accra regions between Monday, October 12, and Thursday, October 15, 2026, to carry out maintenance works.

Dumsor: ECG Announces Maintenance Power Outages in More Parts of Ghana From October 12

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The outages are set to run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with different communities affected each day.

ECG published the notices on Sunday, October 11, stating that the works are aimed at improving service delivery to customers in the affected areas.

Areas in the Volta Region expected to be affected include Adaklu Torda, Mafi Seva and Mafi Kumasi.

Areas in the Ashanti Region expected to be affected included Asebyam Boankra, Odwuom and Tafo.

In the Central Region, areas like Krobo, Kumasi, Elmina and Iture will be affected.

ECG extended an apology to customers in all affected communities for the inconvenience the interruptions may cause, and urged them to take note of the schedule so they can make appropriate arrangements during the maintenance window.

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Source: YEN.com.gh