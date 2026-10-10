The Electricity Company of Ghana announced scheduled maintenance outages affecting parts of Accra and Tema over six days

ECG said the power interruptions are aimed at improving reliability across the electricity distribution network

Residents and businesses in affected communities are advised to make alternative arrangements during the maintenance period

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled power interruptions across selected communities in Accra and Tema, running from Sunday, October 11, to Friday, October 16, 2026.

The utility supplier said the outages are necessary to carry out maintenance work on the electricity distribution network, with the exercise designed to strengthen long-term service reliability in the affected areas.

ECG announces 8-hour power cuts in parts of Ghana from October 11 to 16. Photo credit: Electricity Company of Ghana Limited/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

ECG details communities to be affected by power cuts

ECG released a detailed breakdown of communities expected to experience power outages, including the specific times scheduled for each location.

The planned outages will affect residents and businesses in parts of Accra East and several communities across Tema.

Although the maintenance exercise will run for six days, not all affected areas will experience power cuts throughout the entire period, as the outages will vary by location and schedule.

Below is the full breakdown of affected areas in Accra East, as shared on X:

Below is the full breakdown of affected areas in Tema, as shared on X:

What should customers know?

Households and businesses that depend on electricity for daily operations are advised to prepare for potential disruptions during the maintenance window.

ECG, in its communique, apologised for the inconvenience caused by such exercises, acknowledging the impact on residents and commercial operators while stressing the importance of keeping the network in good condition.

The utility firm has urged the public to rely only on verified announcements from official ECG sources and to avoid assuming that outages will affect their specific communities unless confirmed.

ECG has conducted similar maintenance exercises across its operational regions in the past, with power cuts typically lasting several hours per session to allow engineers adequate time to complete the required work safely.

ECG announces previous power cuts

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had scheduled maintenance-related power cuts in parts of the country during the week beginning October 5, 2026.

The company said the outages would run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

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Source: YEN.com.gh