A police officer stationed at Madina Police Station was arrested following a shooting incident at Ritz Junction on Sunday, October 11, 2026

The confrontation began between General Sergeant Mathew Aboase and members of the Ritz Junction Taxi Drivers Union over an alleged threat with a pistol

Two people sustained gunshot wounds in the incident, with one victim referred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment

The Adenta-Abokobi Divisional Police Command has taken a police officer into custody after a shooting at Ritz Junction on Sunday, October 11, 2026, left two civilians with gunshot wounds.

General Sergeant Mathew Aboase, attached to the Madina Police Station, was at the centre of the incident after a dispute broke out between him and members of the Ritz Junction Taxi Drivers Union.

Police Officer Arrested After Accidental Shooting at Ritz Junction Injures 2

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement signed by Chief Superintendent Juliana Obeng, the Accra Regional Police Public Affairs Head, the confrontation escalated when drivers attempted to take the officer's pistol after he allegedly threatened them with it.

"During the exchange, the drivers attempted to disarm the officer who allegedly threatened them with his pistol. In the process, the weapon accidentally discharged, resulting in gunshot injuries to two persons who were nearby," the statement read.

The two injured individuals were identified as Doe Asinyo and Gifty Nyimahen, aged 34. Both were transported to the Madina Pentecost Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Asinyo suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh and was treated and discharged.

Nyimahen, who sustained a more serious wound to the abdomen, was admitted before being transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for specialised care.

Sergeant Aboase was arrested shortly after the incident and remains in custody as investigations continue.

His service pistol has been confiscated and retained as evidence. The Command stated that "appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law."

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Source: YEN.com.gh