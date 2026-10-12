A Kenya Forest Service helicopter crashed at the Kericho Golf Club on Monday morning while reportedly attempting to take off

Environment Principal Secretary Festus K. Ng'eno was among the five people on board the helicopter when it came down

Eyewitness footage showed distressed residents gathering around the overturned aircraft as emergency responders rushed to the scene

A Kenya Forest Service helicopter went down at the Kericho Golf Club on Monday morning, leaving residents shaken after the aircraft overturned during what witnesses described as a take-off attempt.

Eyewitnesses capture scenes from the Kericho helicopter crash as five people onboard get rushed to the hospital. Image credit: Didindan Bintang/iStock

Source: UGC

Five people were on board at the time of the incident, among them Environment Principal Secretary Festus K. Ng'eno.

According to details shared by Citizen TV, Ng'eno escaped the crash with only minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses react to the Kericho helicopter crash

Footage recorded at the scene shortly after the crash captured the moment locals came face to face with the wreckage.

Residents could be seen crowding around the overturned aircraft, visibly shaken by what they encountered.

Voices in the video rang out in alarm, with one bystander heard saying, "This is bad," while others screamed in the background.

A second voice urged those gathered to keep their distance from the downed helicopter, citing the risk posed by the overturned aircraft.

The Facebook video circulated widely online and gave many Kenyans their first look at the scale of the incident at the popular golf club.

Kericho helicopter crash victims rushed to hospital

Despite the distressing scenes on the ground, emergency responders confirmed that all five occupants survived.

Rescue teams moved swiftly to transport everyone on board to hospital, and no fatalities were recorded at the scene.

The cause of the crash had not been formally confirmed at the time of this report.

Authorities had yet to issue an official statement regarding the condition of those receiving medical attention or the specific circumstances that led to the aircraft coming down.

The Kenyan police release the names of all five people aboard the Kenya Forest Service helicopter that crashed at Kericho Golf Club. Image credit: BogdanV/iStock

Source: UGC

Kenya helicopter crash: Police provide update

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kenya Forest Service helicopter carrying five people, including a senior government official, came down at Kericho Golf Club on Monday afternoon shortly after the aircraft attempted to take off.

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Samwel Ndanyi identified the aircraft by its registration number, 5Y-FSK, and, according to Tuko on October 12, 2026, confirmed that Environment Principal Secretary Festus K. Ng'eno was among the five occupants on board when the incident occurred.

The police commander also confirmed that no deaths were recorded.

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Source: YEN.com.gh