The Ministry of Health has announced the opening of applications for Ghanaian nurses to be recruited to work in Grenada, following a bilateral agreement between the Government of Ghana and the Government of Grenada.

The Ministry is seeking experienced and qualified Registered Nurses across several specialities, including Critical Care, Accident and Emergency, Public Health, and General Nursing.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 24, the Ministry said applicants must meet the regulatory requirements of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana and must have at least five years of professional working experience.

Applicants are required to submit a number of documents, including academic certificates, proof of good standing from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, a recent criminal clearance certificate, curriculum vitae, reference letters, and a valid passport with at least two years of remaining validity.

It also said certified copies of all qualifications and professional documents must be presented during the scheduled interview.

The application process begins on Friday, October 24, 2025, and closes on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Interested candidates are to apply through the Ministry of Health’s online recruitment portal.

The Ministry noted that only suitable applicants will be contacted.

The recruitment forms part of ongoing international health workforce exchange arrangements aimed at expanding professional opportunities for Ghanaian nurses while strengthening bilateral cooperation in healthcare.

Source: YEN.com.gh