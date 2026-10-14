Germany's government published official guidance naming one category of foreigners who can never obtain citizenship under any circumstances

The permanent bar applies regardless of how minor the sentence was, meaning even a suspended conviction triggers the disqualification

Germany also requires naturalisation applicants to prove financial self-sufficiency without relying on state welfare support

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Germany has drawn a permanent, unconditional line barring a specific category of foreigners from ever obtaining citizenship, with the country's government publishing the exclusion criteria on its official website.

Germany's government published official guidance naming one category of foreigners who can never obtain citizenship under any circumstances

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According to the official guidance, anyone who has been convicted of an antisemitic, racist or xenophobic crime is permanently disqualified from naturalisation. The ban also extends to convictions for any other offence that demonstrates contempt for humanity.

What distinguishes this restriction from standard criminal record checks is its absolute nature. The severity of the sentence handed down plays no role in whether the bar applies. Germany's official government guidance states:

"It is not possible to become naturalised following a conviction for an antisemitic, racist or xenophobic crime or any other crime evidencing contempt for humanity, regardless of the specific sentence received."

Under this framework, a conviction that resulted in a minor penalty or even a fully suspended sentence is sufficient to permanently remove the possibility of German citizenship. It is the character of the offence itself, not the punishment attached to it, that activates the disqualification. There are no exceptions and no pathways around it.

Financial Self-Sufficiency Also Required

Separately from the criminal history provisions, Germany requires all naturalisation applicants to demonstrate financial independence.

Official guidance stipulates that applicants must show they are capable of covering their own living costs without drawing on state welfare.

For Nigerian and African immigrants currently navigating Germany's naturalisation process, understanding these requirements at an early stage is especially important.

A hate-related conviction on record, regardless of when it occurred or what sentence was handed down, closes the door to German citizenship permanently.

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Source: YEN.com.gh