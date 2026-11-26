Saudi Arabia issued new guidance clarifying which types of pens foreign visitors are permitted to bring into the country

The announcement specifically addressed a category of pens that had previously caused confusion among travellers heading to the kingdom

Authorities outlined the regulation to help visitors prepare adequately before their arrival in Saudi Arabia

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Saudi Arabia has issued fresh guidance clarifying the type of special pen that foreign visitors are permitted to carry into the country, offering clarity to travellers who may have been uncertain about the regulation.

The Saudi authorities confirmed that visitors are allowed to bring insulin pens into the kingdom, provided they meet specific conditions.

Saudi Arabia announces the type of special pen foreign visitors can bring into the Kingdom. Photo credit: Jeff Greenberg & MirageC/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Foreign visitors carrying such pens must ensure they have a valid medical prescription to accompany the item, as the pen must be for personal medical use.

What travellers need to know before entering Saudi Arabia

The ruling is particularly relevant to diabetic visitors and expatriates who rely on insulin pens as part of their daily health routine.

Without the appropriate documentation, travellers risk complications at entry points, making it essential to prepare the necessary paperwork well in advance of travel.

Officials indicated that the prescription must clearly state the medical need for the insulin pen, and travellers are advised to carry it alongside the medicine at all times during their journey to and within the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia's regulations on medical items

Saudi Arabia has, over the years, maintained clear guidelines on what medical supplies and devices can be brought across its borders.

The latest clarification on insulin pens forms part of the country's broader effort to assist visitors, particularly those with chronic conditions, in navigating entry requirements without unnecessary difficulty.

Travellers heading to Saudi Arabia for religious tourism, business, or leisure are encouraged to consult the kingdom's official entry guidelines or seek advice from their nearest Saudi embassy or consulate ahead of departure to ensure full compliance with all medical item regulations.

Saudi Arabia bans music in two situations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Saudi Arabia announced new regulations restricting when foreigners and residents could play music in the country.

The rules identified two specific situations where music was prohibited, with financial penalties attached for violations.

The announcement drew attention to the kingdom's evolving but still carefully managed entertainment policies.

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Source: YEN.com.gh