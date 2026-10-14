Canada's official government website published two specific conditions that can permanently block a permanent resident from obtaining citizenship

One condition involves convictions for some of the most serious criminal offences recognised under Canadian law

The second condition centres on military conduct and extends beyond formal armed forces to include organised armed groups

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Canada has identified two specific circumstances under which a foreign national holding permanent resident status can be permanently barred from obtaining Canadian citizenship, according to conditions published on the country's official government website.

Citizenship: Canada names 2 serious offences that can stop foreigners with permanent residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Both situations relate to conduct that occurred while the individual already held permanent resident status, and both are rooted in what Canada considers threats to its national security and sovereignty.

Canada: Criminal convictions that block citizenship

The first condition involves criminal history. A permanent resident who was convicted of terrorism, high treason, treason, or spying offences during the period of their permanent residence may be disqualified from pursuing citizenship.

These offences sit among the most severe categories of crime under Canadian law. The government's guidelines treat a conviction in any of these areas as sufficient grounds to disqualify an applicant from the naturalisation process entirely.

Armed conflict against Canada

The second condition addresses military involvement. Canada's published guidelines state that a permanent resident who served in the armed forces of a foreign country or territory, or within an organised armed group, that was engaged in armed conflict with Canada during their time as a permanent resident, may also be denied citizenship.

Notably, the condition is not limited to those who held formal military ranks. Participation in organised armed groups is explicitly included, which broadens the scope of individuals who could be affected by this provision.

What the guidelines do not cover

The official guidelines do not detail the full adjudication or appeals process for individuals who fall under either category. However, the placement of these provisions on Canada's official citizenship portal makes clear that national security functions as a firm boundary within the country's naturalisation framework.

Both conditions are tied specifically to conduct during the period of permanent residence, meaning actions taken before an individual obtained that status are treated differently under the framework.

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Source: YEN.com.gh