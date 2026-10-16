Her Honour Justice Angela Aseye Attachie of the Adenta Circuit Court 1 has been elected to an international cybercrime governance body

Justice Attachie's nomination received backing from the United States, Nigeria and Sierra Leone before her election to the Bureau

The judge also serves as co-founder of the DA Humanitarian Foundation and as Queen Mother of Ho Bankoe

A Ghanaian judge has secured a seat on the Bureau of the Council of Europe's Cybercrime Convention Committee (T-CY), placing Ghana within the inner circle of a body that shapes international cybercrime cooperation.

Her Honour Justice Angela Aseye Attachie of the Adenta Circuit Court 1 has been elected to an international cybercrime governance body. Credit: MAMA BOBI III

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Her Honour Justice Angela Aseye Attachie, who presides over the Adenta Circuit Court 1, was elected to the Bureau, which guides the priorities and overall direction of the broader Committee.

The T-CY supports member and observer countries in applying the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, a widely recognised legal framework governing cross-border cooperation in cybercrime investigations and the handling of electronic evidence.

Membership of the Bureau carries significant responsibility, as it directly influences how that framework evolves and is implemented globally.

Justice Attachie's candidacy drew broad backing ahead of her election, with the United States, Nigeria and Sierra Leone among the countries that endorsed her nomination.

Justice Attachie's Profile Beyond the Bench

Beyond her judicial responsibilities, Justice Attachie has built a profile in humanitarian work and traditional leadership.

She co-founded the DA Humanitarian Foundation, an organisation focused on youth and women's empowerment, education and community development.

She also holds the position of Queen Mother of Ho Bankoe, a role that places her at the intersection of traditional authority and community service.

Her election to the T-CY Bureau now adds an international dimension to a career that already spans the judiciary, civil society and customary leadership.

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Source: YEN.com.gh