President John Mahama disclosed Ghana's reasons for seeking BRICS partnership at the commissioning of four new ambassadors

Mahama said Ghana is responding to a shifting global order marked by trade restrictions and intensifying competition over resources

The president charged the four newly commissioned ambassadors to translate government foreign policy into real benefits for Ghanaians

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President John Mahama has explained that Ghana's application for partnership status with the BRICS bloc is designed to expand the country's development alliances, advance South-South cooperation, and open new avenues for trade, investment and industrialisation.

President John Mahama discloses Ghana's reasons for seeking BRICS partnership. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

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Mahama disclosed during the commissioning of four ambassadors, whom he charged with turning the government's foreign policy priorities into concrete outcomes for ordinary Ghanaians.

The president was clear that the move does not signal a departure from Ghana's existing international relationships.

Rather, he framed BRICS partnership as an addition to the country's diplomatic portfolio, one aimed at strengthening Ghana's capacity to produce goods and compete in global markets while maintaining ties with long-standing partners.

"Ghana's decision to apply for partnership with the BRICS countries reflects our determination to broaden our development partnerships and deepen South-South cooperation," Mahama said.

"Explain this approach clearly as we seek wider opportunities for trade, investment, industrialisation, and value addition, while sustaining our long-standing relationships and working relations with our traditional partners."

Mahama Warns of a Changing Global Order

Beyond the BRICS announcement, Mahama used the occasion to issue a broader call to action, urging Ghana to position itself confidently within a rapidly evolving international landscape.

He pointed to shifting alliances, growing trade barriers and heightened competition over technology and natural resources as pressures that demand a more deliberate foreign policy response.

The four ambassadors commissioned at the event were tasked with carrying that message into their respective postings and ensuring that Ghana's diplomatic engagements yield measurable returns for the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh