The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2026

Mist and fog patches are expected over coastal, forest and mountainous areas before the country turns mostly sunny

Isolated thunderstorms could hit parts of southern Ghana from mid-afternoon, with slight haze lingering in the far north

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Thursday, 29 October 2026, outlining conditions that will shift notably as the day unfolds across the country.

The day is set to open with mist or fog patches blanketing sections of the coastal belt, forest zones and mountainous terrain.

GMet predicts thunderstorms and rain across several areas today, October 29, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Areas outside these regions will wake up to partly cloudy skies. As morning gives way to afternoon, the weather is expected to clear and turn predominantly sunny across Ghana.

A slight haze will, however, continue to hang over the extreme upper regions of the country throughout the day, according to the GMet bulletin.

Storms possible in southern Ghana

Residents in southern Ghana should keep a watchful eye on the sky from mid-afternoon.

GMet warns that isolated thunderstorms or spells of rain could develop in a few locations across that part of the country, with the activity potentially continuing into the evening hours.

The agency's update serves as a timely reminder for commuters, traders and those with outdoor plans to factor in the possibility of afternoon showers before stepping out on Thursday.

Read the morning weather update issued on GMet's official X hangle below:

ECG explains cause of dumsor in Ashanti Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana, Ashanti West Region, had confirmed a power outage affecting several communities on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

The ECG had traced the disruption to a fault on its Guinness 1 feeder, which supplied power to the affected areas.

Engineers were deployed to fix the fault, and the company apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused.

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Source: YEN.com.gh