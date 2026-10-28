The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather update for Wednesday, 28 October 2026

Misty and foggy conditions are expected over forest and mountainous areas, with possible rain along some coastal zones

Thunderstorms are likely to develop over coastal, middle and transition sectors later in the afternoon

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Wednesday, 28 October 2026, alerting Ghanaians to a mix of conditions ranging from early morning mist to afternoon thunderstorms depending on their location.

GMet warns that residents in forest and mountainous areas should brace for misty or foggy conditions at the start of the day.

Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of rain and thunderstorms today, October 28, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

A slight chance of rain has also been flagged for a few coastal locations during the morning hours.

Afternoon outlook and storm risk

As the day progresses, the picture shifts considerably. Sunny periods are expected to take hold across most of the country by the afternoon, with the northern sector set to experience particularly hot and sunny conditions throughout the day.

However, the agency cautions that parts of the coastal, middle and transition sectors could see thunderstorms or rainfall develop later in the afternoon.

Residents and commuters in those zones are advised to plan accordingly, particularly those travelling during the evening hours.

GMet regularly issues daily weather bulletins to help Ghanaians plan their activities and stay safe during periods of unsettled weather.

Read the morning weather update on the GMet's official X handle below:

ECG explains cause of dumsor in Ashanti Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana, Ashanti West Region, had confirmed a power outage affecting several communities on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

The ECG had traced the disruption to a fault on its Guinness 1 feeder, which supplied power to the affected areas.

Engineers were deployed to fix the fault, and the company apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused.

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Source: YEN.com.gh