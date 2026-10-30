A technical fault within ECG's distribution network cut power to several communities in the Accra West Region on Thursday, October 29, 2026

ECG confirmed that at least 16 areas were affected, stretching from Pokuase and Pobiman to Doblo Gonnor, Treba and surrounding neighbourhoods

The electricity distributor deployed its technical team and engineers to locate and isolate the fault as residents and businesses remained in darkness

Residents and businesses across parts of Greater Accra were left without electricity on Thursday, October 29,2026, after a technical fault disrupted power supply across the Electricity Company of Ghana's Accra West Region.

ECG confirmed the outage through an official statement, identifying at least 16 affected communities.

ECG explains the cause of power outage hitting Pokuase, Pobiman and 14 other communities in the Accra West Region. Photo credit: ECG.

Source: Facebook

The listed areas include Pokuase Ampax Hotel area, 3 Junction, Abease, Achiaman Obeyeyie, Doblo Gonnor, Treba, Dobro, Hebron, Satelite, Traffco Estates, Pobiman, Opah, Abloman, Zinga and their surrounding neighbourhoods.

ECG engineers deployed to restore supply

The power distributor stated that its technical team and engineers had already been dispatched to the affected zones.

Their task is to trace and isolate the fault within the distribution network before full restoration of electricity supply can begin.

ECG did not provide a specific timeline for when power would be returned to the communities, but assured customers that the team was working as swiftly as possible to resolve the situation.

Inconvenience for residents and businesses

The outage has disrupted daily life for both households and commercial operators across the affected corridor, an area that spans a wide stretch of Accra's western communities.

ECG acknowledged the disruption, expressing regret over the inconvenience caused to those affected while the technical work continues.

The company urged residents to remain patient as engineers work to bring the network back to full operation.

Read the ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

ECG explains cause of dumsor in Ashanti Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana, Ashanti West Region, had confirmed a power outage affecting several communities on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

The ECG had traced the disruption to a fault on its Guinness 1 feeder, which supplied power to the affected areas.

Engineers were deployed to fix the fault, and the company apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused.

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Source: YEN.com.gh