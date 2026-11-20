Marlon Jackson, an original member of the Jackson 5, opened up about his Stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis during a podcast appearance

The 69-year-old disclosed he had kept the diagnosis private for several years while undergoing surgery and radiation treatment

Marlon credited his Christian faith, supporter prayers, and major lifestyle changes for helping him through the battle

Marlon Jackson, one of the founding members of the iconic Jackson 5, has broken his silence on a Stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis he has been managing privately for the past four years.

Michael Jackson's brother Marlon Jackson opens up on four-year stage 4 prostate cancer battle. Image credit: Michael Jackson, Realitea TV

Source: Facebook

The 69-year-old entertainer made the disclosure during an appearance on the Farah Shammas Podcast, with the interview released in November 2026.

Speaking candidly about his health, Marlon disclosed that he had undergone surgery to remove his prostate gland before proceeding with radiation treatment.

Despite receiving one of the most serious cancer classifications, Marlon reassured listeners that his condition had improved and that he remained in good spirits.

He attributed much of his resilience to his Christian faith and to the prayers of supporters who have stood by him throughout the ordeal.

Marlon Jackson's road to recovery

Beyond medical treatment, the singer has committed to a disciplined lifestyle to support his recovery.

He now walks close to four miles four times a week and has overhauled his diet considerably. Marlon, who gave up beef and pork as far back as 1977, went a step further after his diagnosis by cutting sugar from his meals entirely.

The changes appear to be making a noticeable difference. His doctor expressed pleasant surprise at the pace of his progress, telling him:

"You're doing so much better than what I thought."

Marlon shared those words with visible pride, adding that he was far from done and had no intention of departing the world anytime soon.

The X post on Marlon Jackson's illness is below.

Who is Marlon Jackson?

Born on 12 March 1957 in Gary, Indiana, Marlon grew up performing alongside brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and the late Michael Jackson as part of the Jackson 5.

The group became one of the most commercially successful acts of their era, with hits such as 'I Want You Back', 'ABC' and 'I'll Be There' cementing their place in music history.

Michael Jackson, the youngest of the performing brothers, went on to become one of the most celebrated entertainers the world has ever seen before his passing in June 2009.

Marlon's revelation has drawn renewed attention and warmth from fans across the globe, many of whom were unaware he had been fighting the illness in silence for so long.

His openness about the journey, and the optimism with which he speaks about his future, has resonated widely.

Michael Jackson's daughter demand's father's fortune

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Paris Jackson’s petition seeking $600 million from her late father’s estate for a family trust set up for her and her brothers.

The trust has reportedly remained unfunded for more than 17 years, while the estate’s executors cite a $700 million tax dispute with the IRS as a reason for the delay.

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Source: YEN.com.gh