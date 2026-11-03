An explosion involving a motor tricycle transporting suspected dynamite killed a Ghana Immigration Service officer

The civilians on the tricycle were reportedly fleeing a security checkpoint along an unapproved route when the blast occurred

A second Immigration officer sustained critical injuries in the incident, with details of their condition yet to be fully confirmed

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) officer has died and a colleague is fighting for his life after an explosion ripped through a motor tricycle carrying suspected dynamite at Hamile in the Upper West Region on Tuesday, November 3.

Security sources in Hamile indicate that the tricycle was travelling along an unauthorised route when immigration personnel moved to intercept it.

An explosion involving a motor tricycle transporting suspected dynamite killed a Ghana Immigration Service officer. Credit: Vera Acquah

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that occupants allegedly ignored instructions to halt at a checkpoint and fled, prompting officers to give chase. The explosion occurred during the pursuit, catching the pursuing personnel in the blast.

The explosion killed at least one GIS officer on the spot. A second officer sustained critical injuries and remains in a serious condition, though details regarding the extent of those injuries and the medical facility treating him had not been established at the time of publication.

The civilians aboard the motor tricycle, who were allegedly transporting the suspected explosives, were also killed in the blast.

Hamile Border Under Security Scrutiny

Hamile sits on Ghana's border with Burkina Faso in the Upper West Region and serves as a key crossing point where security agencies conduct routine surveillance to curb unauthorised movements and cross-border threats.

The use of unapproved routes in such areas poses particular challenges for agencies tasked with monitoring the flow of people, goods and potentially dangerous materials.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the movement of suspected explosive materials through unmonitored border corridors in the region.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh