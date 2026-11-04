The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2026

GMet warned that parts of the coast, forest and mountainous areas could experience mist or fog in the morning

Sunshine is expected to dominate through the day before rain threatens the middle, transition and northern sectors later

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Wednesday, 4 November 2026, pointing to a day that begins with limited visibility in several parts of the country before gradually brightening up.

GMet cautioned that residents along the coast, in forested zones, and across mountainous terrain should prepare for misty or foggy conditions during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

GMet predicts rainfall in the middle and northern sectors of Ghana today, November 4, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Such conditions can reduce visibility significantly and may affect road users and commuters starting their day before sunrise.

As the morning hours give way to midday, the agency indicated that sunshine will take over as the dominant feature of the day's weather pattern across most parts of Ghana.

Rain likely over northern and middle sectors

While much of the country can expect a bright and relatively clear day, GMet flagged the possibility of rainfall developing from the late afternoon onwards.

The areas most likely to be affected include the middle belt, the transition zone and the northern sectors of Ghana.

Residents in those regions are advised to plan outdoor activities accordingly, particularly those with engagements scheduled for the late afternoon or early evening.

The forecast reflects the kind of mixed conditions that are common during this period of the year, when parts of Ghana continue to see residual rainfall while other zones begin the gradual shift towards the dry season.

Read the morning weather forecast issued by the GMet on X below:

29 Accra towns to experience 3-hour dumsor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled a three-hour blackout for parts of Greater Accra from Sunday, November 1

ECG listed over 29 communities across the region set to be affected by the planned power interruption

The company cited emergency maintenance works as the reason behind the scheduled outage

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Source: YEN.com.gh