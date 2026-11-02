Qatari Government Bans Outdoor Work From 10am to 3:30pm, Gives Reason

The Qatari government announced a ban on outdoor work during midday hours, citing worker health and safety concerns

The restriction applies to all outdoor labourers and covers some of the hottest hours of the day during summer

Authorities outlined the specific period affected and the rationale behind the seasonal measure

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Qatar has imposed a ban on outdoor work between 10am and 3:30pm, a seasonal measure the government says is designed to protect workers from the dangers of extreme heat.

The Ministry of Labour announced the restriction, which takes effect during the summer months when temperatures in the Gulf state routinely soar to dangerous levels.

Qatari government bans outdoor work from 10am to 3:30pm. Photo credit: Xavier Lorenzo & Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The ban targets all forms of outdoor labour, including construction work, a sector that employs a significant number of foreign workers in the country.

Why Qatar introduced the midday work ban

Authorities stated that the measure is intended to shield outdoor workers from heat-related illnesses, which can be life-threatening in Qatar's harsh summer climate.

The country regularly records temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius during peak afternoon hours, making prolonged outdoor exposure a serious health risk for labourers.

The Qatari government indicated that employers found violating the ban could face penalties, reinforcing that compliance is mandatory rather than advisory. Inspectors are expected to monitor worksites to ensure adherence to the regulation.

What the ban means for workers and employers

The restriction covers a five-and-a-half-hour window each day during the designated season, requiring construction firms and other outdoor operations to restructure their working schedules.

Many employers are expected to shift their workforce to early-morning or evening hours to maintain productivity while complying with the law.

Qatar has faced sustained international scrutiny over the welfare of its migrant labour force, particularly in the years following its selection as host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The midday work ban has been a recurring seasonal policy, but authorities have continued to emphasise enforcement as a priority.

The measure reflects Qatar's broader efforts to align its labour standards with international expectations, particularly as the country remains a major destination for workers from South Asia and Africa.

Qatar announces visa-free countries for tourists

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar's official tourism authority had confirmed that citizens of five specific countries were fully exempt from tourist visa requirements.

The exemption applied exclusively to passport holders from Gulf Cooperation Council member states, setting them apart from other international travellers.

Visitors from more than 102 other countries could still enter Qatar, although entry conditions varied depending on their country of origin.

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Source: YEN.com.gh