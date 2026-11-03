The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a morning weather forecast for Tuesday, November 3, 2026

GMet warned that thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities would affect the middle and transition sectors

Hot and sunny conditions were forecast for northern Ghana, while southern regions faced afternoon storm risks

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather alert for Tuesday, November 3, 2026, warning residents in several parts of the country to expect thunderstorms and rainfall throughout the day.

According to GMet, the morning hours will bring thunderstorms or rain of varying intensities to scattered locations within the middle and transition zones of the country.

GMet warns of thunderstorms and rain in several areas today, November 3, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Mist and fog patches are also likely to develop over coastal areas, forested zones, and mountainous terrain during the early part of the day.

As the morning gives way to afternoon, sunny spells will become the dominant feature across much of southern Ghana.

However, GMet cautions that this relief will be short-lived, with further bouts of thunderstorms and rain expected to return to parts of the south from late afternoon and continuing into the evening hours.

Dry and hazy conditions in the north

Conditions will be markedly different further north. GMet forecasts hot and sunny weather to prevail across northern Ghana for most of the day, with slight haze expected over the upper regions of the country.

Residents and commuters in the affected middle and southern zones are advised to remain alert to rapidly changing conditions, particularly during the late afternoon and evening periods when storm activity is likely to intensify.

Read the morning weather update issued by the GMet on X below:

29 Accra towns to experience 3-hour dumsor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled a three-hour blackout for parts of Greater Accra from Sunday, November 1

ECG listed over 29 communities across the region set to be affected by the planned power interruption

The company cited emergency maintenance works as the reason behind the scheduled outage

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Source: YEN.com.gh