The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled a three-hour blackout for parts of Greater Accra on Sunday, November 1

ECG listed over 29 communities across the region set to be affected by the planned power interruption

The company cited emergency maintenance works as the reason behind the scheduled outage

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned power interruption across more than 29 communities in parts of the Greater Accra region, scheduled for Sunday, November 1, 2026.

The outage is set to run from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, lasting three hours, with ECG stating that the disruption is necessary to carry out emergency maintenance works intended to strengthen electricity service delivery in the affected areas.

ECG lists over 29 towns in the Greater Accra region that will experience a 3-hour blackout on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Photo by Taylor Weidman.

Source: Getty Images

Communities facing the November 1 outage

Among the locations expected to lose power are Afariwaa Junction, Sanco 4, Yellow Sign Board, Michel Camp and Gate, Kakasunaka, Gbetsile, Soldier Line, Prayer Camp, Tema International School, EU China Mall, Tulaku, Don Bosco, Bethlehem, Sebrepor, Goshen, White Estates, Afienya (Emef's and Coastal Estates), Halleluyah, Community 22, Zenu (Washington and Switzerland), Aviation, Official Town, Christian Village, New Town, Tema Booster Station, Clementina, Ashaiman Circuit Courts, Lebanon Zone 5, and Jericho.

Households, shops and businesses operating within these communities should expect no electricity supply for the three-hour window.

Below is ECG's post on X:

ECG frames outage as maintenance, not crisis

ECG has been clear that Sunday's interruption is a targeted, time-bound maintenance exercise and is not connected to any wider systemic power shortage.

The company is urging residents and business owners in the affected communities to make the necessary preparations ahead of the scheduled downtime.

The announcement arrives in a country still conscious of the damage caused by the 2012 to 2016 dumsor crisis, a prolonged period of severe load shedding that disrupted businesses and daily life across Ghana.

Sunday's planned outage, however, falls outside that category, according to ECG.

ECG announces 3-day power cuts in two regions

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had planned maintenance-related power cuts in communities across two regions on three days in November.

Areas such as Kokrobite, Adeiso and Ansapatu are among those expected to experience the interruptions.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh