The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has destroyed seized narcotics worth more than US$10 million, including about 4.7 million synthetic opioid tablets and capsules, at Bundase

Items destroyed also included 338,000 bottles of codeine-infused cough mixture and 564.39 kilograms of Indian hemp, with the substances verified by the Ghana Standards Authority

NACOC boss Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey said a recent seizure in Lebanon linked to Ghana does not mean the Commission has failed its mandate

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has destroyed seized narcotics with an estimated street value of more than US$10 million at Bundase.

NACOC destroys seized narcotics worth over $10 million at Bundase as its boss responds to the Lebanon bust. Photo source: NACOC/Facebook, 3News website

Source: UGC

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has destroyed seized narcotics with an estimated street value of more than US$10 million at Bundase.

Among the items destroyed were 564.39 kilograms of Indian hemp, 4,730,100 capsules and tablets of synthetic opioids and 338,000 bottles of codeine-infused cough mixture.

Before the exercise, the Ghana Standards Authority verified the substances, and its tests confirmed the content of the samples examined, 3News reported.

Days earlier, a Syrian national was arrested in Lebanon with about 40 kilograms of a suspected controlled substance after travelling from Accra.

That incident has raised fresh concerns about Ghana being used as a transit point for illicit substances.

Breakdown of NACOC’s $10m seized narcotics

Synthetic opioids accounted for the largest share, with 4,730,100 capsules and tablets estimated at US$5,912,625.

Next were the 338,000 bottles of codeine-infused cough mixture, valued at US$4,225,000. Indian hemp seized weighed 564.39 kilograms and had an estimated street value of US$112,878.

Together, the three items are valued at about US$10.25 million. Exactly where the items were seized was not disclosed.

NACOC boss speaks on Lebanon bust

Speaking to the media, NACOC Director-General Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey said the Commission remained committed to the fight against narcotics.

According to him, the recent seizure in Lebanon linked to Ghana does not mean NACOC has failed in its mandate.

“We will do our best, we will not give up no matter the challenges we face,” he said.

Joy News reported that he said the Lebanon incident should not be viewed as evidence of institutional failure.

Mantey added that NACOC would continue to strengthen its operations and work to disrupt traffickers.

The social media post from 3News, in which it shares details of the exercise, is below.

NACOC hunts accomplices in Lebanon 40kg bust

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Syrian national was arrested at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport on Saturday, October 31, 2026, after travelling from Accra.

Lebanese authorities said about 40 kilograms of a suspected controlled substance was hidden in two pieces of his luggage.

In a statement, NACOC described the case as a coordinated controlled delivery exercise between Ghanaian and Lebanese authorities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh