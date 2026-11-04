NPP's Henry Nana Boakye called for the removal of top officials at NACOC and GACL at a press conference

Nana Boakye accused multiple state institutions of allowing Ghana to become a transit hub for international cartels

His remarks follow a series of international seizures of suspected contraband linked to Ghana, including a 3.9-tonne haul in France

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Second Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for the immediate dismissal of the heads of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), citing repeated failures to secure the country's borders and entry points.

NPP's Henry Nana Boakye demands NACOC and GACL chiefs be sacked, accusing state agencies of letting Ghana become a narcotic-cartel transit hub after major seizures. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Speaking at a press conference convened by the NPP, Nana Boakye directed his sharpest criticism at the leadership of both institutions, insisting accountability was long overdue.

"The head of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), the leadership there, they must go. Ghana Airports Company Limited, they must go; the leadership there, from the MD to the head of security, they must all leave," he said.

Ghana's entry points under scrutiny

Beyond NACOC and GACL, Nana Boakye widened his criticism to include the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and National Security, arguing that the collective failure of these bodies had turned Ghana into a preferred corridor for international criminal networks.

"The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and National Security are in charge of keeping illegal substances out of our ports, our airports and our country. On their watch, Ghana has become the transit hub for international cartels. Ghana has become a haven. Ghana has become a very favourable zone for drug cartels. For drug barons," he stated.

His remarks come on the back of a string of high-profile interceptions abroad involving consignments traced back to Ghana.

A Syrian national was recently arrested at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, after allegedly attempting to leave with roughly 40 kilogrammes of suspected prohibited substances originating from Ghana.

Separately, nearly 3.9 tonnes of suspected contraband were intercepted at the Port of Dunkirk in France in September.

Nana Boakye targets President Mahama

Nana Boakye also turned his attention to President John Dramani Mahama, whom he accused of inaction in the face of mounting evidence of systemic failure at the country's key entry points.

"And the president is not doing anything about it. They have failed. They have failed repeatedly. And they must be sacked," he said.

The NPP official's press conference reflects deepening frustration within opposition circles over what they view as a pattern of institutional negligence at Ghana's ports and airports, with international seizures continuing to draw attention to the country's vulnerabilities as a transit point for illicit cargo.

The Instagram post below has Nana B's video.

40kg bust: NACOC arrests 3 foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) had arrested three foreign nationals, a Syrian, a Tunisian, and a Lebanese national, in connection with a 40-kilogram consignment intercepted at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, according to sources close to JoyNews.

The suspects, comprising two men and a woman, were picked up in separate intelligence-led operations on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Two were arrested in Accra earlier in the day, with the third apprehended at around 5 p.m.

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Source: YEN.com.gh