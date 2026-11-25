A three-member Court of Arbitration for Sport panel unanimously overturned CAF's decision that stripped Senegal of their AFCON 2025 title

The panel was chaired by French professor Gérald Simon, joined by German professor Ulrich Haas and Italian professor Luigi Fumagalli

The trio examined the circumstances of the controversial AFCON final in Rabat on January 18, 2026, before delivering its verdict

Three legal scholars from Europe were behind the unanimous Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that restored Senegal's status as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions.

The panel, chaired by French professor Gérald Simon, comprised German professor Ulrich Haas and Italian professor Luigi Fumagalli. Together, they overturned the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Appeal Board decision that had stripped Senegal of their title and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory by forfeiture.

Three professors unanimously reinstated Senegal as champions of Africa after overturning the CAF Appeal's Board ruling on March 17, 2026. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Meet the 3 men who reinstated Senegal as AFCON winners

1. Gérald Simon (France)

Simon served as the panel's presiding arbitrator and holds the title of professor emeritus at the University of Burgundy-Franche-Comté. A specialist in sports law, he brings more than two decades of CAS arbitration experience to the role and has previously presided over several high-profile football disputes.

2. Ulrich Haas (Germany)

Haas is a professor of civil law and civil procedure at the University of Zurich in Switzerland, with expertise spanning international arbitration, sports law and civil procedure. He has participated in more than 200 sports arbitration proceedings, serving in capacities ranging from panel president to party-appointed arbitrator.

3. Luigi Fumagalli (Italy)

Fumagalli is a law professor at the University of Milan whose arbitration record extends well beyond football. He has served as an appeals judge in EuroLeague basketball, held a senior position in Italy's anti-doping tribunal and taken part in arbitration proceedings at several Olympic Games.

How the panel restored Senegal's AFCON title

The three arbitrators examined the disputed circumstances surrounding the AFCON final played in Rabat on January 18.

Their central finding was that referee Jean-Jacques Ndala retained the authority to restart the match after Senegal's players came back onto the pitch following their protest.

On that basis, CAS set aside CAF's decision of March 17 and reinstated the original 1-0 result, which had been secured through Pape Gueye's extra-time winner.

The ruling preserves Senegal's second AFCON championship, following their first continental title won in 2021.

CAF agrees to implement CAS ruling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that CAF had reacted to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that restored Senegal as champions of the 2025 AFCON.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 24, the African football governing body confirmed it would respect the decision and take the necessary steps to implement it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh