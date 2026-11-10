The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana and SSAJUG announced the suspension of their indefinite strike on November 9, 2026

The two unions received official correspondence from the Office of the President regarding salary reviews and related allowances for Judicial Service staff

The strike suspension takes effect on November 10, 2026, pending the finalisation of commitments made by government

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Two staff unions of Ghana's Judicial Service have called off their indefinite strike after the government responded to demands over salary reviews and allowances, with normal operations at the courts expected to resume from Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) and the Staff Association of the Judicial Service of Ghana (SSAJUG) issued a joint statement on November 9, 2026, confirming the suspension.

A meeting convened by the Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, helped resolve the strike. Credit: UPSA

Source: Facebook

The decision followed direct engagement between union leaders, Judicial Service management and government representatives over the financial grievances that had brought court activities to a halt.

A meeting convened by the Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, and supported by the President of the Supreme Court, Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, and Judicial Secretary Ahmed Musah, examined a revised approval from government intended to address the unions' core demands.

The unions said the revised position largely covered the outstanding issues, allowing their leadership to submit a formal response to the commitments received from the Office of the President.

JUSAG and SSAJUG described the development as a final pathway towards resolving the impasse, though they noted the suspension would remain contingent on the full finalisation of those commitments.

Unions Commend President Mahama and Key Officials

In their statement, the two unions praised President John Dramani Mahama for his administration's engagement in resolving the dispute.

They also commended the Chief Justice, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Dr Dominic Ayine, Justice Pwamang, Judicial Secretary Musah and Judicial Service management for their contributions to reaching an agreement.

The unions extended gratitude to their members for maintaining solidarity throughout the strike and acknowledged media coverage of the industrial action.

The suspension is set to pave the way for the full resumption of court services as the parties work towards concluding the terms agreed upon during the engagement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh