The Master of the High Court in Zimbabwe appointed two women to administer Wicknell Chivayo's estate after his death on September 30, 2026

Esther Chivayo and Sonja Louise Madzikanda received Letters of Administration under reference number 105417/26 following an edict meeting

The co-executrixes now face a strict six-month deadline to submit a full administration account or risk losing their executor fees

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Two women have been officially appointed to manage the estate of late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who died in Marondera on September 30, 2026, with the administrators now operating under a court-imposed six-month deadline.

Wicknell Chivayo's estate hits fresh hurdle as executors face 6-month legal deadline. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

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The Master of the High Court in Zimbabwe formally named Esther Chivayo and Sonja Louise Madzikanda as co-executrixes datives of the estate, granting them full legal authority to administer and wind up Chivayo's affairs.

The appointment followed an edict meeting held in early November 2026, after which both women received Letters of Administration under reference number 105417/26.

The official document was signed in Harare on November 9, 2026, by an official identified as Nyagano, acting on behalf of the Master of the High Court.

It confirmed that the two women were duly authorised to administer the estate of Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo.

The 6-month deadline facing the co-executrixes

Having assumed legal responsibility for the estate, Esther Chivayo and Sonja Louise Madzikanda are now required to submit a comprehensive administration account within six months of their appointment.

The account must detail how the estate is being managed and handled under court supervision.

The Master of the High Court made clear that the relevant legal provisions would be strictly enforced.

Any failure to meet the deadline without a lawful and sufficient excuse could result in the forfeiture of executor fees the women would otherwise be entitled to receive.

The court also retains the power to summon executors who do not comply with their statutory obligations.

What comes next for Chivayo's estate

With the Letters of Administration now in hand, the two co-executrixes must move quickly to prepare the required account and ensure the estate is wound up in an orderly and legally compliant manner.

Their appointment marks a significant step forward in the post-mortem legal process surrounding Wicknell Chivayo, shifting attention to how they will navigate their responsibilities within the prescribed timeframe.

Wicknell's estate registered with High Court

Earlier. YEN.com.gh reported on the registration of Wicknell Chivayo’s estate with Zimbabwe’s Master of the High Court and the legal steps still needed before it can be distributed.

A US$25 million claim by his former wife could complicate the process, while no executor has yet been appointed to oversee an estate believed to be worth millions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh