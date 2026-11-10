FIFA placed seven African football clubs under registration bans, barring them from signing and registering new players

The affected clubs span six African countries, with Tunisia having two clubs on the latest list

The bans are commonly linked to unresolved financial obligations, contractual disputes and regulatory breaches

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Seven African football clubs are facing FIFA registration bans that prevent them from signing or registering new players until their outstanding cases are resolved.

The clubs are drawn from six countries across the continent. Tunisia is the only nation with two representatives on the list.

According to African football expert Micky Jnr, the full list of sanctioned clubs includes Foullah Edifice of Chad, Tabora United of Tanzania, Al-Tahadi SC of Libya, Leopards FC of Zambia, US Monastir and AS Soliman of Tunisia, and Club Deportivo Mongomo of Equatorial Guinea.

FIFA has released a list of seven African clubs facing transfer bans. Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah and Robert Hradil.

Source: Getty Images

What the FIFA bans mean for the clubs

Under FIFA's disciplinary framework, clubs placed under registration restrictions cannot sign new players, whether on professional or amateur terms, for as long as their bans remain active.

The sanctions apply to both domestic and international registrations, leaving the affected teams unable to bolster their squads during transfer windows.

FIFA has not publicly detailed the specific disputes behind each sanction in this round of bans.

However, registration restrictions of this nature are typically associated with unpaid transfer fees, unresolved contractual obligations, or failures to meet FIFA's regulatory requirements.

The bans can be lifted once a club satisfies the conditions set out by FIFA or completes the full duration of its sanction, giving the affected clubs a route back to normal registration activity.

Wider pattern across African football

This development is part of a recurring challenge for clubs on the continent, with Ghana's Karela United recently experiencing a similar ban.

US Monastir, one of Tunisia's more prominent clubs, has previously featured on FIFA's registration ban list, illustrating how frequently such disputes arise in African football.

FIFA's enforcement of financial and contractual discipline through these measures is intended to protect players and clubs involved in unresolved disputes.

For the seven clubs now on the list, the priority will be addressing their respective obligations before the next transfer window opens.

3 Ghanaian clubs banned by FIFA

YEN.com.gh takes a look at three other Ghanaian clubs that have faced similar FIFA sanctions in recent years.

Karela United’s ban, imposed in August 2026 but later lifted after the club settled its obligations, highlights a worrying trend of disciplinary action against Ghanaian sides since 2020.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh