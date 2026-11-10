Veteran actor Koo Fori has reunited with his Efiewura TV series wife, Naana, in a rare off-screen moment that has caught the attention of fans

The pair were captured together in a photo shared by the Efiewura TV series page on Facebook on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, during a visit

Their reunion comes weeks after the death of their Efiewura co-star Kwame Dzokoto, popularly known as Judge Koboo, on Thursday, October 22, 2026, in Tarkwa

Efiewura actor Koo Fori has reunited with his on-screen wife, Naana, in a rare off-screen moment.

Koo Fori reunites with his Efiewura wife, Naana, in a rare off-screen moment. Photo source: EFIEWURA TV SERIES/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The official Efiewura TV series page shared a photo of the pair on Facebook on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Koo Fori and Naana played husband and wife in the popular TV3 sitcom.

Naana recently returned to public view after years away from the spotlight. Their reunion comes weeks after the death of their co-star Kwame Dzokoto, popularly known as Judge Koboo.

Dzokoto died on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at age 51 after collapsing during a panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa.

Koo Fori, Naana console Judge Koboo’s widow

According to the Efiewura TV series page, the pair visited Judge Koboo’s wife, Maa Christy, to pay their condolences.

In the photo, Maa Christy, dressed in black, sat between Koo Fori and Naana on a sofa. Koo Fori also wore a black outfit, while Naana was dressed in red.

The visit comes ahead of Dzokoto’s one-week remembrance, which his family announced would take place on Thursday, November 20, 2026, in Tarkwa.

Many fans were moved to see the Efiewura couple together again in support of their late colleague’s family.

The Facebook post from the Efiewura TV series page, in which Koo Fori and Naana visit Maa Christy, is below.

Fans react to Koo Fori, Naana’s visit

Many social media users sent condolences to Maa Christy and the family, while others reflected on the loss of Efiewura stars. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Ambrose Amoah-Ashyiah said:

“Condolences, to our dear wife.”

John Ekow Mbir Amoah said:

“My sincere and utmost condolences to the family... Adieu Efiewura Seth Kwame Dzokoto.”

Jemima Awotwi said:

“Mama Christie, my deepest heartfelt condolences to you n the family. Always support you in prayers.”

Mckenzi Man Real said:

“Hhhhmmm Judge koboo and his script wife are gone, life????”

Mavis Frempomah said:

“It is well, God knows may he rest in peace.”

Naana resurfaces after long absence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Naana, best known for playing Koo Fori’s wife in Efiewura, made a surprise return to the spotlight in a TikTok video.

The actress had been away from public life for years before the clip surfaced. Fans who saw the video were thrilled to hear from her again, with many asking about her on-screen husband.

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Source: YEN.com.gh