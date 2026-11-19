The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2026

GMet warned that coastal and middle-sector areas could see isolated thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon

The northern regions are expected to remain largely dry, though slight haze could affect the upper areas

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Thursday, 19 November 2026, painting a largely pleasant picture for most parts of the country while flagging some concern for coastal and middle-belt communities later in the day.

After a cloudy start to the morning, GMet expects conditions to brighten considerably across much of Ghana.

Ghana Meteorological Agency predicts late rain for coastal and middle sectors today, November 19. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in many parts of the country should enjoy a predominantly sunny Thursday as the day progresses.

However, the weather picture is not entirely settled for everyone. GMet has cautioned that some areas within the coastal and middle sectors could experience isolated thunderstorms and spells of rain during the afternoon and into the evening.

Residents in those zones are encouraged to factor possible wet weather into their travel and outdoor plans.

Dry conditions likely across the north

For those living in the northern parts of Ghana, Thursday looks set to be a dry day overall.

The upper regions, however, may notice a slight haze hanging in the atmosphere, a common occurrence during this time of year that can reduce visibility in some areas.

GMet is urging all Ghanaians to remain weather-aware and to plan their activities accordingly, particularly those in regions where afternoon showers or thunderstorms are possible.

Read the morning weather forecast from the GMet on X below:

ECG explains cause of dumsor in Ashanti and Western

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced separate faults that caused outages across three regions on Tuesday, November 17, 2026:

A broken conductor at Kwamang left Fomena, Dompoase, and several Ashanti South communities without power.

A broken high-tension pole at Daboase Junction disrupted power supply to multiple Western Region communities, including Supom Dunkwa and Anglo Beach.

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Source: YEN.com.gh