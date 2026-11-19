Naa Adoley Ashong publicly responded after Kab-Fam CEO Charles Antwi-Boahen filed a defamation lawsuit against her at the High Court in Accra

Ashong dismissed the legal action as an intimidation tactic and stood firmly by the allegations she had made against the businessman on Facebook

She went further and made fresh allegations about Antwi-Boahen's alleged conduct towards female employees at his company

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Naa Adoley Ashong has broken her silence after Kab-Fam Ghana Limited CEO Charles Antwi-Boahen took legal action against her, dismissing the lawsuit as a scare tactic and doubling down on her original claims.

Naa Adoley Ashong hits back at Kab-Fam CEO, Charles Antwi-Boahen, after defamation suit, Photo source: Naa Adoley Ashong, Charles Antwi-Boahen

Source: Facebook

Antwi-Boahen filed a case at the High Court of Justice in Accra, naming Ashong and social media personality El Lizato General, whose legal name is Justice Agyekum, as defendants.

He made the amended writ of summons public, giving the defendants eight days after service to enter an appearance.

The suit followed Ashong's comments during a Facebook exchange in which she alleged that the Kab-Fam CEO used his online giveaways to lure women into sexual relationships.

Naa Adoley stands by claims against Kab-Fam CEO

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Ashong made clear she was not intimidated by the legal action. She argued that Antwi-Boahen had not been fully transparent with his lawyers about the history behind her allegations.

"It is funny that your lawyers are misleading you and wasting their time on intimidation. Of course I don't blame them because you won't tell them the truth in what I wrote!" she stated.

She maintained that her comments were either true or carried enough substance to qualify as fair comment, and that people close to the businessman were already aware of the issues she had raised.

"If your lawyers knew who you are, they would have known by their professional oath that I have not defamed you," she added.

Fresh Allegations against Kab-Fam CEO

Naa Adoley Ashong did not stop at defending her earlier statements. She made new allegations about Antwi-Boahen's alleged behaviour towards female staff, claiming a worker she identified as an Oyarefa employee was transferred multiple times after allegedly refusing to become his side partner.

According to Ashong, the repeated transfers eventually pushed the woman to resign. These claims have not been independently verified.

She also touched on his marriage, telling him to focus on resolving his personal issues rather than pursuing what she called face-saving legal manoeuvres.

"Go and resolve that marital problem and stop these face-saving antics. It won't work on someone like me," she wrote.

See Naa Adoley Ashong's Facebook reply to Kab-Fam:

Background to Kab-Fam, Naa Adoley Ashong dispute

The fallout between the two began during a Facebook debate over Great Osama's reported $600,000 spend to bring Nigerian music star Davido to Manso Akwasiso for a concert. Antwi-Boahen criticised the expenditure, which led to a broader exchange on social media during which Ashong made her initial allegations.

The CEO later stated publicly that he would not allow what he considered libellous remarks to go unanswered, before proceeding with the court filing.

With Ashong now publicly challenging the lawsuit and adding fresh allegations, the matter looks set to move well beyond social media.

Afia Schwar speaks after sentence over defamation case

YEN.com.gh also reported that Afia Schwarzenegger had addressed her 63-day prison sentence handed down by the Accra High Court.

The comedienne was found in contempt of court in connection with GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi's GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit against her.

Afia argued she had not been personally served with any injunction, questioning the legal basis for the contempt ruling.

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Source: YEN.com.gh