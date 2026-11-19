Environment Minister Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has been captured administering CPR and first aid to a woman who collapsed during a meeting at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye

The medical doctor turned politician was seen in a viral video directing how the woman should be positioned while attending to her before paramedics arrived

As Ghana’s Environment Minister, she is in Türkiye for the 31st climate conference, where she has been pushing for climate finance commitments for African countries

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Ghana’s Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has shown heroic action after administering CPR to a woman who collapsed during a meeting at the COP31 climate conference.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings administers CPR to a woman who collapsed during a meeting at the COP31 climate conference in Türkiye. Photo source: @THESTATENEWSS/X, Ghana Parliament

Source: UGC

The incident happened at the ongoing conference in Antalya, Türkiye, where the minister is representing Ghana.

A video of the moment was shared by The State News on X on Thursday, November 19, 2026. In the footage, she is seen rushing to attend to the woman before paramedics arrived at the scene.

Earlier in 2026, the Klottey Korle MP made history as the Second Vice President of the Pan-African Parliament before she was appointed minister.

Zanetor Rawlings attends to collapsed woman

The video shows Dr Agyeman-Rawlings kneeling beside the woman, who was lying on the ground. Working alongside two other people, the minister administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and basic first aid.

She was also heard giving instructions on how the woman should be positioned. At one point, she spoke directly to the woman, apparently trying to communicate with her.

Emergency medical personnel arrived after her intervention. The identity and condition of the woman have not been made public.

Watch the X video of Zanetor Rawlings attending to the woman below:

Zanetor Rawlings’ medical background

Before entering politics, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings trained and worked as a medical doctor. She earned her qualifications from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

The daughter of former President Jerry John Rawlings and former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings practised medicine in both Ireland and Ghana.

She has represented the Klottey Korle constituency in Parliament since 2017 and was sworn in as minister by President John Mahama on August 29, 2026.

Zanetor Rawlings’ message at COP31

At the climate conference, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings has been championing Africa’s interests. Speaking at the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) meeting on the margins of COP31, she urged African countries not to accept new climate obligations without adequate support.

According to her, such commitments must come with financial, technological and capacity-building backing.

She also called for a united African position to secure concrete commitments on climate finance and adaptation.

Zanetor Rawlings’ daughters make rare appearance

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that two of Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings’ three daughters made a rare public appearance in Accra.

They joined their mother and other family members on Friday, October 23, 2026, for the one-year memorial service of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, the solemn event brought members of the Rawlings family together. Dr Agyeman-Rawlings later shared photos from the occasion on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh