Roy Okeke, a member of Ikeja-based running community Team Active, collapsed during a 10km race in Lagos on Sunday, November 15, 2026

The Nigerian runner had covered approximately six kilometres of the race before he became dizzy and was rushed to hospital by ambulance

Team Active announced his passing on November 17, 2026, and suspended its scheduled running activities as part of its mourning arrangements

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Roy Okeke, a Nigerian long-distance runner and member of the Ikeja-based running community Team Active, has died two days after collapsing mid-race during a 10-kilometre event in Lagos.

Nigerian runner Roy Okeke dies 2 days after collapsing during Lagos 10km race. Image credit: Dynasty FM

Source: Facebook

The incident took place on Sunday, November 15, 2026, when Okeke began experiencing dizziness roughly six kilometres into the race.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where medical personnel initially managed to stabilise him after he suffered seizures.

Despite those efforts, he passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Team Active mourns the loss of Roy Okeke

Team Active, the Ikeja-based running group to which Okeke belonged, confirmed his death and announced that it would suspend its scheduled Friday and Saturday running sessions in his honour.

The group expressed deep grief over the loss of a fellow member who had shared in their passion for the sport.

News of his passing spread quickly through Nigeria's running community, drawing an outpouring of tributes from athletes and supporters who had known him.

The Instagram post announcing the death of Roy Okeke is below.

Health and safety concerns in running rise

Okeke's death has prompted reflection among runners on the critical role of medical preparedness at sporting events.

While the events leading to his collapse have been reported, the precise medical cause of his death has not been officially established.

His passing is a painful loss for Team Active and for the broader Nigerian running community, which has been left mourning one of its own.

24-year-old runner Rachel Apa dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Rachel Apa, the 24-year-old runner who died after collapsing near the 24-mile mark of the 2026 New York City Marathon.

Apa was running to raise money for Parkinson’s disease research in honour of her late grandfather. After her death, donations to her campaign rose from a $4,000 goal to more than $21,000.

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Source: YEN.com.gh