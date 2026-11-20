American music icon Bruno Mars has announced the death of his father, Peter Hernandez, who passed away at age 74, in an emotional Instagram tribute

The Grammy-winning singer shared a black-and-white photo of himself hugging his father in a hospital, noting that he got to hug him one last time

Bruno Mars described his father as the man who taught him everything about music and the greatest dad in the world, sparking condolences from fans

American music icon Bruno Mars has announced the death of his father, Peter Hernandez, in an emotional tribute on social media.

Bruno Mars announces the death of his father, Peter Hernandez, in an emotional tribute on Instagram. Photo source: slgckgc/Wikimedia Commons

Source: UGC

The 41-year-old Grammy-winning singer shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, November 19, 2026. His father reportedly passed away at the age of 74.

Details surrounding his death, including the cause, have not been made public. The sad news comes weeks after American R&B legend Freddie Jackson died at the age of 70.

Fans and colleagues, including saxophonist Gerald Albright, have since flooded the comments under TMZ’s post of the news with condolences.

Bruno Mars’ tribute to his father

In his post, Bruno Mars disclosed that he spent a final moment with his father days before his passing. “Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” he wrote.

The singer described his father as the man who taught him everything he knows, especially when it comes to music.

Mars also credited him with raising him and his five siblings.

“He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me. In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again,” he added.

Alongside the message, Bruno Mars shared a black-and-white photo of himself hugging his father on a hospital bed.

See TMZ’s Instagram post below:

Bruno Mars’ bond with his father

The singer, whose real name is also Peter Hernandez, was born on October 8, 1985, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

His father was a Latin percussionist, while his mother, Bernadette, was a singer and hula dancer. The couple reportedly met while performing in a show together.

It was his father who gave him the nickname Bruno when he was just two years old. The singer has also reportedly credited his father with inspiring his signature Uptown Funk style, from pinky rings to Cadillacs.

Bruno Mars lost his mother in 2013

The death of his father comes more than a decade after Bruno Mars lost his mother. Bernadette Hernandez passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2013, after suffering a brain ailment.

She was 55 years old at the time and died in Honolulu, Hawaii. His mother nurtured his interest in music from an early age.

At the time of her death, Bruno Mars was enjoying major success with hits such as When I Was Your Man.

R&B legend Peabo Bryson passes away

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Grammy Award-winning American singer and R&B legend Peabo Bryson passed away at the age of 75.

The singer was best known as the voice behind iconic Disney love songs, including Beauty and the Beast with Celine Dion.

He also recorded A Whole New World from Aladdin with Regina Belle. Both collaborations earned him Grammy Awards. Sadly, the singer died days after reportedly suffering a stroke.

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Source: YEN.com.gh