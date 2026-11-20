Members of the Ghanaian community in the Bronx gathered for a candlelight vigil to honour 24-year-old Joseph Owusu

Owusu's body was found in a duffel bag in Canarsie, Brooklyn, on October 30, 2026, after he went missing for two weeks

A video shared on November 20, 2026, showed women dressed in black paying emotional tribute to the young Ghanaian

The Ghanaian community in the Bronx, New York, came together in sorrow for a candlelight vigil honouring Joseph Owusu, a 24-year-old whose sudden and troubling death has shaken both the diaspora community and Ghanaians back home.

Ghanaian community in New York holds candlelight vigil for Joseph Owusu, 24. Image credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

Joseph Owusu had been missing for roughly two weeks before his body was discovered inside a duffel bag in Canarsie, Brooklyn, on October 30, 2026.

A video capturing the vigil circulated on social media on Friday, November 20, 2026, showing women dressed in black gathered in grief, some visibly overcome with emotion as they paid their respects to the young man.

Ghanaian community mourns Joseph Owusu

The candlelight gathering gave community members a space to mourn collectively and offer support to Owusu's bereaved family.

The scenes from the vigil reflected the depth of pain felt by those who knew him and those who had simply followed news of his disappearance with growing concern.

Owusu's death has drawn significant attention due to the disturbing circumstances of how he went missing and how his body was later found, prompting renewed calls within the Ghanaian community for answers and justice as investigations continue.

The X video of the emotional scene is below.

Who was Joseph Owusu?

Those who knew Owusu remembered him as a young man of quiet dedication.

He had served as an organist at Ghana United Methodist Church in the Bronx and was also working as a caregiver while pursuing studies in computer science.

The combination of his faith, community involvement, and academic ambitions made the news of his passing especially devastating for the people around him.

The video from the vigil has since offered a window into how deeply his loss has been felt, with the community pressing for the ongoing investigation to bring clarity and closure to his family.

Nana Tornado mourns Joseph Owusu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on about Nana Tornado’s emotional tribute to his close associate, Joseph Owusu, following his death.

The actor said they had planned to meet over Thanksgiving and travel to Africa together, plans that will now go unfulfilled.

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Source: YEN.com.gh