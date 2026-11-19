Philipa Acquah, a Level 100 Computer Engineering student at Ghana Communication Technology University, has reportedly passed away in a motor accident

The student delivered the expectations speech on behalf of freshers at GCTU’s 36th Matriculation Ceremony on November 12, 2026, after gaining admission with excellent results

News of her passing, which comes just days after the ceremony, has left many people heartbroken, with social media users mourning the promising engineering student

Philipa Acquah, a Level 100 student of the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), has reportedly passed away in a motor accident just days after delivering a speech at the school’s matriculation.

Philipa Acquah, a Level 100 GCTU student who delivered the expectations speech at the school’s 36th matriculation, passes away. Photo source: ASKGHANA MEDIA

Source: Twitter

ASKGHANA MEDIA announced Philipa’s passing in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Details surrounding the accident, including when and where it happened, have not yet been made public.

CTU is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Her death comes weeks after a third-year University of Mines and Technology student, identified only as Emma, passed away in a motorcycle accident near Tarkwa Senior High School.

Philipa Acquah’s speech at GCTU matriculation

According to the post, Philipa was a BSc Computer Engineering student at the university. She gained admission to GCTU with the best entry results among her colleagues.

Her performance earned her the honour of delivering the expectations speech at the 36th Matriculation Ceremony.

The ceremony took place on Thursday, November 12, 2026, exactly a week before news of her death broke.

A photo shared alongside the post showed the young student in her matriculation gown, speaking at the podium.

See the X post below:

KNUST student David Osei Agyapong passes away

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that KNUST confirmed the passing of David Osei Agyapong, a Level 300 Chemical Engineering student.

The incident happened at a swimming pool on the Kumasi campus on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

According to the university, he jumped from an upper diving board and did not resurface. Pool attendants rushed him to KNUST Hospital, but efforts to revive him failed.

The university described him as an experienced swimmer and said its police unit had opened an investigation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh