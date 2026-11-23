A proposed deal granting EU students access to lower domestic tuition fees in the UK could place African students at a significant financial disadvantage

Around 65,000 African students currently enrolled in UK universities could see their fees rise sharply if the arrangement is finalised

Ghanaian students studying in the UK are among those who stand to be affected by the potential shift in fee structures

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Tens of thousands of African students studying in the United Kingdom could soon face steeper university fees if a proposed arrangement between the UK and the European Union comes into effect.

The prospective deal, which is part of broader post-Brexit negotiations between London and Brussels, would allow EU students to pay the same domestic tuition rates as British nationals.

65,000 African students in the UK face higher fees as EU tuition deal nears. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Currently, most international students, including those from across Africa, pay significantly higher fees than their UK and EU counterparts.

Why African students could bear the cost

Under the proposed terms, EU nationals studying in the UK could pay domestic tuition fees of roughly £9,535 per year, the equivalent of approximately GH¢73,000.

African students, however, would remain classified as international students, with annual fees that can reach as high as £38,000, or around GH¢290,000, depending on the institution and course of study.

This gap would place African students at a considerable disadvantage in an already competitive and expensive higher education market.

Approximately 65,000 students from African countries are currently enrolled across UK universities, making them a substantial portion of the international student population.

Ghanaian students among those potentially affected

For Ghanaian families already navigating the high cost of overseas education, the prospect of even greater financial pressure raises serious concerns.

Ghanaian students form part of the broader cohort of West African nationals studying in Britain, many of whom rely on a combination of personal savings, family contributions, and scholarships to fund their studies.

The UK has historically been a preferred destination for Ghanaian students seeking postgraduate qualifications and professional development.

Any policy shift that widens the cost gap between EU and non-EU students could prompt Ghanaian families to reconsider their options or push more students towards alternative destinations such as Canada or Germany, where fee structures may be more favourable.

Advocates for international students have called on UK policymakers to ensure that any arrangement reached with the EU does not come at the expense of students from Commonwealth and African nations, many of whom have deep historical and educational ties to Britain.

The negotiations between the UK and EU remain ongoing, and no final agreement has yet been confirmed.

Universities and student groups are expected to continue lobbying for clarity on how any new fee framework would be implemented and what protections, if any, would be extended to non-EU international students.

UK lists 3 cheapest PR routes for Ghanaians

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had published a breakdown of fees for various permanent residency routes available to foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

Three pathways stood out as the most affordable options for migrants seeking to settle permanently in the United Kingdom.

The fees, when converted to Ghanaian cedis, revealed significant costs that prospective applicants from Ghana had to plan for.

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Source: YEN.com.gh