Australia's government has tightened family visa rules for international student visa holders, limiting who can bring partners and children

The Australian Department of Home Affairs named three specific categories of students who will qualify for exemptions under the new policy

Students not covered by the exemptions face additional conditions on when family members can be included in their visa applications

Australia has introduced stricter family visa rules for international students, significantly limiting the ability of most student visa holders to bring partners and children into the country.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs announced the updated policy, which is designed to reinforce the educational purpose of the student visa programme and curb its use as a route for family migration.

Australia tightens student visa family rules: only PhD, Pacific, ASEAN and government-sponsored students qualify to bring family. Image credit: dimarik, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

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Who qualifies for a family visa exemption

Under the revised rules, three categories of students remain eligible to include family members in their visa applications: PhD students, nationals of Pacific and ASEAN member countries, and students sponsored by either the Australian government or a foreign government.

For those who do qualify, an important condition applies. Family members must be listed at the time the primary student submits their visa application. The government has scrapped the option to add family members as subsequent entrants after an initial application has been approved, a change that applies across all student categories without exception.

Protections for families already in Australia

The federal government has clarified that the new measures will not force the separation of families already residing together in Australia. Student visa holders who are eligible and applying for a new onshore visa may include family members who are already present in the country at the time of application.

The same protection covers Temporary Graduate visa holders. Family members who currently hold Student or Temporary Graduate visas as secondary applicants will not be affected by the reforms.

The changes reflect a broader push by Australian authorities to preserve the integrity of the student visa programme, ensuring it continues to serve its primary educational function while maintaining legitimate pathways for those with genuine family ties to the country.

Australia lists items visitors must declare upon arrival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had cautioned all foreign visitors about the categories of items they are required to declare when entering the country.

The directive covers a broad range of goods that travellers must report to border officials upon arrival, regardless of whether the items are intended for personal use, as gifts or for commercial purposes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh