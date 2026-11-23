Qatar issued clear guidelines on social media conduct that apply to residents, expatriates, and tourists alike

The rules cover four distinct categories of online content, with legal consequences for anyone who violates them

Even forwarding or reposting prohibited content can land someone in serious legal trouble under Qatar's regulations

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Qatar has drawn a firm line on acceptable online behaviour, publishing clear guidelines on the categories of social media content that are banned within the country's borders.

The rules apply without distinction to Qatari nationals, long-term residents, expatriates, and tourists. Anyone present in Qatar is expected to be familiar with the regulations, and claiming ignorance of the law offers no protection against prosecution.

Qatar lists 4 online posts foreigners and residents must avoid sharing. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/hapabapa

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's 4 banned social media content categories

Privacy violations sit at the top of the list. Sharing images, videos, or personal details that expose aspects of someone's private or family life is against the law, regardless of whether the information being shared is factually accurate.

Content that conflicts with Qatar's values is equally prohibited. Posts that insult or contradict the country's cultural and moral standards are not permitted, even if similar material would be considered acceptable in other parts of the world.

Insults and threats constitute a criminal offence under Qatari law. Using any social media platform to defame, threaten, or attempt to blackmail another person carries legal consequences.

Misinformation rounds out the four categories. Spreading false information that could compromise national security or disturb public order is strictly forbidden. Critically, the prohibition extends beyond those who create fabricated content; anyone who forwards or reposts material containing false claims can also be held liable.

What this means for people in Qatar

Qatar's guidelines make clear that digital conduct in the country is treated with the same seriousness as behaviour in physical public spaces. For visitors accustomed to more permissive online environments, the adjustment can be significant. A post that might seem harmless or even humorous in another country could carry real legal weight in Qatar.

Tourists and short-term visitors, who may not think to research a destination's social media laws before travelling, are particularly advised to exercise caution online during their stay.

Qatar announces visa-free countries for tourists

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar's official tourism authority had confirmed that citizens of five specific countries were fully exempt from tourist visa requirements.

The exemption applied exclusively to passport holders from Gulf Cooperation Council member states, setting them apart from other international travellers.

Visitors from more than 102 other countries could still enter Qatar, although entry conditions varied depending on their country of origin.

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Source: YEN.com.gh