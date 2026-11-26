Qatar Customs published an official list of prohibited goods, with Israeli-linked products specifically named among the banned categories

The ban covers any goods where an Israeli component forms part of the product, with no minimum threshold set for Israeli content

Qatar's prohibited list also includes illegal substances, weapons, radioactive materials, alcohol, and what it describes as immoral items

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If you are planning to import or export goods through Qatar, there is now an official customs list you need to know about, and one entry in particular is turning heads.

Qatar Customs’ prohibited goods list names Israeli-linked products, with no minimum threshold. Image credit: Getty Images, DragonImages/iStock

Source: UGC

Qatar Customs has published a comprehensive list of prohibited goods on its official portal, citing the Common Customs Law for GCC States and applicable legislation as the legal basis for the restrictions.

The list covers a broad range of banned categories, but one specific entry stands out: goods in which any part of the manufacturing or supply chain involves an Israeli component, regardless of how small that component is.

Full list of items Qatar Customs prohibits

Qatar's customs authority bans the following categories of goods from being imported into or exported from the country:

1. Illegal substances of all kinds

2. Weapons, ammunition, and explosives

3. Devices and materials classified as radioactive sources

4. Alcoholic drinks

5. Items described as immoral in all their forms, including books, magazines, films, floppy disks, and similar materials

6. Goods whose manufacture or supply includes any component or part of Israeli origin, irrespective of the percentage that component represents in the final product

Why the Israeli products ban stands apart

While most of the prohibited categories listed above are standard restrictions found in customs frameworks around the world, the specific mention of Israeli-linked goods sets Qatar's list apart.

The rule applies broadly, does not distinguish between finished products and raw materials, and sets no minimum threshold for Israeli content.

Even if a product contains only a minor Israeli-sourced component, it falls under the prohibition.

Qatar has historically not maintained diplomatic or trade relations with Israel.

This position remains unchanged even as parts of the Gulf region have shifted in recent years, following normalisation agreements signed by the UAE and Bahrain in 2020.

Qatar, as a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, operates its customs framework under the bloc's shared trade regulations, though individual member states retain the right to apply additional national restrictions.

For individuals and businesses importing goods into Qatar, the full details of these prohibitions are available through Qatar's official customs portal.

Qatar lists greeting rules for visitors

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Qatar's government outlined specific greeting etiquette that all foreign visitors and residents were expected to observe.

The guidelines focused on how foreigners were required to approach senior citizens and women in the Gulf nation.

Qatar's rules reflected the country's broader cultural values around respect and social conduct.

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Source: YEN.com.gh