Hong Kong announced a cap on how much rice foreign visitors can carry out of the territory in their personal luggage

The restriction raised eyebrows across the region, with questions about what it means for travellers from Ghana and other African countries

Authorities gave a specific reason for the new rule that has left many travellers reconsidering their plans

Hong Kong has placed a ceiling on the amount of rice that travellers can take out of the territory when carrying personal luggage, in a move that could affect Ghanaians and other visitors who routinely bring food items home from trips abroad.

The Hong Kong government announced that individuals departing the territory are permitted to carry no more than 15 kilograms of rice in their personal luggage.

Hong Kong sets rice export limit for travellers carrying personal luggage. Photo credit: andresr & JIE GAO/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The restriction applies to foreign visitors rather than residents, and officials indicated the measure is intended to safeguard local food supplies amid concerns about stockpiling and shortages.

Why Hong Kong introduced the rice limit

The cap comes against a backdrop of broader anxieties about food security across parts of Asia.

Authorities in Hong Kong said the regulation is designed to prevent bulk buying that could strain local supply chains.

By limiting what departing travellers can carry, the government aims to ensure that rice stocks remain stable for the local population.

The rule does not apply to commercial shipments or cargo freight, which follow separate trade regulations.

It specifically targets individuals packing rice into suitcases or bags as part of their personal belongings when leaving the territory.

What this means for Ghanaian travellers

For Ghanaians who travel through Hong Kong on business or leisure, this development carries practical implications.

It is not uncommon for Ghanaians travelling from Asia to pack food staples, including rice, to take back home.

Under the new rule, any individual found carrying more than 15 kilograms of rice in their luggage could face confiscation or penalties at departure points.

Ghana itself has long grappled with rice import dependency, with a significant portion of the rice consumed locally coming from Asia.

While Hong Kong is not a primary source of rice for Ghana, the policy signals a wider trend of food export controls that Ghanaian authorities and travellers should be aware of.

Travellers are advised to check the latest regulations before packing food items in their luggage when transiting through or departing Hong Kong, to avoid running into difficulties at customs checkpoints.

Hong Kong bans two powered exports

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Hong Kong authorities announced a ban on two categories of powered items that travellers were not allowed to carry out of the country.

The new restrictions targeted specific battery-powered and electrically charged goods that passengers commonly packed in their luggage.

Travellers heading out of Hong Kong faced potential consequences if they attempted to leave with the prohibited items.

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Source: YEN.com.gh