Reform UK leader Nigel Farage announced plans to scrap the graduate visa route , which allows international students to remain in the UK for two years after completing their degrees

Reform's shadow home secretary revealed that 600,000 graduate visas had been issued in the last three years, with 5,130 holders claiming asylum in the year to June 2026

The party proposed replacing the route with a 30-day window for graduates to secure employment that meets a strict economic contribution test

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Reform UK has announced it would abolish the graduate visa route if voted into government, arguing that the scheme makes it harder for young British people to secure entry-level employment.

Party leader Nigel Farage made the pledge on 27 November 2026, stating that the visa category, introduced under the Conservatives and retained by Labour, allowed foreign graduates to remain in the UK for two years, compete for jobs, or claim asylum.

Reform UK plans to scrap the graduate visa, replacing it with 30 days to find work meeting a strict economic test. Image credit: Carl Court, Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

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Reform's case against the graduate visa

Reform's shadow home secretary, Zia Yusuf, described the route as a "scam" that functioned as a backdoor for low-skilled migrants.

"It enables foreign nationals who are not studying and have no job to stay in Britain by the back door. A staggering 600,000 have been dished out in the last three years, 70% of which have gone to Indian, Pakistani and Nigerian nationals. Thousands of them go on to overstay and claim asylum. We would end it immediately," he said.

According to Home Office statistics, 5,130 people who had previously held graduate visas submitted asylum claims in the year to June 2026.

The graduate visa route currently permits international students who have completed a UK degree to stay in the country for two years, with no minimum salary requirement, while they work or search for employment.

What Reform would replace it with

Under Reform's proposal, international students would have 30 days following the completion of their studies to find a job that satisfies what the party described as a "strict economic contribution test."

Reform's shadow education secretary, Suella Braverman, argued in the Daily Telegraph that she had attempted to end the route during her tenure as home secretary but was blocked by then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

She characterised those converting to graduate visas as "far from the brightest and best," citing a Home Office study that found only one in four attended a Russell Group university and just 65% were employed full-time. "It has become a back door to Britain for low-skilled migrants to cheat the system," she wrote.

UK identifies foreigners eligible for instant permanent residency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had shed light on a little-known concession that could change the lives of foreign migrants escaping abusive relationships in the country.

The Home Office document, updated in October 2026, outlines the Migrant Victims of Domestic Abuse Concession (MVDAC).

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Source: YEN.com.gh