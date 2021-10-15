Rita Kusi, a Ghanaian businesswoman has launched a business in the name of her daughter

The little girl is only one-year-old but has become a CEO of her own company called The Grace Collection

An amazing Ghanaian mother, Rita Kusi, has taken an admirable step of launching a hair bow line business for her daughter just when the baby turned a year old.

Recounting the heartwarming story on her LinkedIn handle, Rita labelled her child as a boss baby who would be making the handcrafted African-inspired hair bow line for kids.

Dubbed 'The Grace Collection,' the products, according to the young entrepreneur's mother would be created with every little girl in mind and also made with love.

"Yesterday, my daughter celebrated her first birthday and I officially became #Momager," were Rita's own words.

What social media users are saying

Felicia Opoku-Folitse mentioned:

Rita Kusi Ahu! Welcome to the “Momaging” club! Get ready for her instruction when she starts to talk and realize she has a business to her name .. lol. All the best.

Cynthia Mawulawoe Kodowu FLPI, ACIPD who is a compensation and benefits specialist and talent management specialist said:

Congratulations to you both and belated wishes sweet princess Elori. We love you munchoooo

Marilyn Asare Bediako stated:

So beautiful...happy birthday to her. Waiting to meet her

