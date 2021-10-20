A photo showing the needs of a son for his matriculation ceremony has got many people talking online

Money for flexing and an overpriced nose mask also got included in the said list with the former going for Ghc150

Many people who reacted to the photo said they wondered what the unnamed child will ask for when he finally convokes

A son's request to his daddy for the things he would be needing for his matriculation has got many people laughing hard.

In a post shared by KraksTv on Instagram, the son started his list with "Dear Daddy" appellation. He, therefore, went ahead to name the things he wants for the event on Thursday, October 14.

The total of the whole list is N102,000. Photo source: @krakstv

The things I want

In the list, the matric fee was pegged at Ghc150. The cake to be used for the event would be made for the sum of Ghc220.

Some of the things that got many people laughing were the amounts required for 'matric nose masks' and 'matric flexing'. They both would be going for the sums of Ghc30 and Gh150 respectively.

See the list below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has generated over 1,000 comments with hundreds of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

eriata_ese said:

"Me as the mother. I will follow you to the school becoz I know what I did to my parents."

anjore_lizzy said:

"Wetin you go con do for convocation omoo."

ubanirymond wondered:

"Which one be 'Matric nose mask'."

__justmickey said:

"Abeg no dy post this tin nah ..people parent dy follow Una."

dammylare__sa asked:

"Shey nah d same matric wey everybody Dey do?"

yankeeplug.x said:

"Whenever I want to do this I’m always scared my children would do worse, worst part is my parents think I don’t manage money dem no know say I Dey pity them."

Bogus marriage list

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an engagement list consisting of fascinating items has surfaced online and has sparked many conversations.

The picture of the list sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Connect FM has over 200 netizens commenting at the time of this publication.

From the comments, it appears the marriage list that consists of 150 cement bags, iron rods, a mortuary fee of Ghc3000, and a coffin fee of Ghc4000, among other requirements, looks pretty unusual to netizens.

Source: Yen.com.gh