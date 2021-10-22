The man who won Ghc6 million disclosed that he will first get himself a new electric toothbrush and a pair of flip flops

According to media reports, the man went to collect his winning in the company of his lover of one month

His humility impressed many who wondered why he could not go for the most expensive items after winning millions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Most people will go for the most expensive items and things upon winning millions through the lottery.

The man said he will first buy an electric toothbrush and a pair of nice flip-flops. Photo: WSBTV.

Source: UGC

Humble millionaire

Well, everyone is not Brian Nelson, 26, who won a lottery but disclosed he was going for the most unexpected things.

According to WSBTV, Brian did not go for the most expensive things such as gadgets and holidays but very simple things such as an electric toothbrush and a good pair of flip flops, lol.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

This was first made public by Florida lottery officials in an official news release.

“I’m just looking forward to upgrading to an electric toothbrush and splurging on a good pair of flip flops,” Brian told lottery officials on Tuesday, October 19, in a news release.

Ghc106 ticket

WFTV reported that Brian traveled all the way to Tallahassee to claim his prize in the company of his fiancée of one month, Emily Pelton.

Lottery officials intimated that Brian landed his fortune after buying a Ghc106 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off ticket at a Quik Mart in Leesburg.

In the news release, the officials disclosed that Brian chose to take his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of Ghc6 million.

YEN.com.gh had earlier highlighted a story of a young Ghanaian man, popularly known on social media as Sugar Kwami, who has made it big, as he tried his luck on a bet.

Sugar Kwami won a slip with a total amount of more than GHc225,000 after placing a bet on just three matches.

The young man staked an amount of GHC50,000 on the three matches.

The matches were AS Roma vs Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A, Olympique Lyon vs Strassbourg in the French Ligue 1, and Leeds United vs Liverpool in the English Premier League.

Source: Yen