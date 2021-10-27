A determined lady recently secured a job interview in a company based very far from her home in Pietermaritzburg

She needed a job desperately and embarked on an arduous journey to the Eastern Cape and detailed how many things went horribly long while travelling

But it all paid off in the end as the young lady is now freshly employed and Mzansi is impressed by her raw tenacity

A lady recently gave her Twitter followers a glimpse into how tough the job hunt has been for her, but through perseverance she has unlocked a new opportunity.

A lady faced big obstacles on her way to a job interview but in the end it paid off. Image: Mkonde Kitha/Instagram

The young lady who goes by the Twitter handle, @MkondeKitha said she got called for a job interview on Monday this week in a company located in the province of the Eastern Cape. But since she lives in KwaZulu-Natal, it was going to be a long journey to get to the interview.

She detailed parts of her journey and Saffas are shocked at what took place.

@MkondeKitha said she took a bus at night from PMB to the Eastern Cape town of Mount Frere. The trip was meant to be four hours but it took double the time because the bus experienced mechanical difficulties.

She explained further:

"The bus leaked water, gas came out of the toilet and it later broke down."

But thankfully @MkondeKitha's ordeal paid off because she bagged the job and thanked all her followers for showing her support as she embarked on her journey to her new province.

Take a look at the post for yourself:

People from around Mzansi are amazed by the tenacity of the young lady, who defied all the odds and is now employed. @MkondeKitha's post is trending on Twitter with close to 300 retweets and close to 4 000 likes.

People are sending her excited messages of congrats and are wishing her well on her new journey.

Let's take a look at some of the hyped comments:

@Kefiloe_sello:

"Congratulations. When it's your time nothing can stop you."

@mphiletm:

"If against all odds was a person!! Congratulations babes."

@MbasaMgwebi:

"Congratulations Kitha and all the best with your new chapter."

@SnakohQ:

"Congratulations once again Kitha. Hope you'll work in a healthy environment and be a blessing to your new colleagues."

@Mntanaka_Sylvia:

"Your resilience, I would have went home long ago."

