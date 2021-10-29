Facebook Inc has shared that it has rebranded as Meta, and the change will only affect the corporate entity

Meta will focus on the metaverse and will not be tied down to a social media platform the way that Facebook was

Recent allegations against the company have caused people to wonder if CEO Mark Zuckerberg is trying to create a distraction

JOHANNESBURG - Founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has made the decision to rebrand the founding company. Instead of being known as Facebook, the company will now be called Meta.

This name change will not affect the social media platforms owned by the company; namely Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp. It will, however, causes changes to the corporate entity.

Speaking about the name change, CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged that Meta will focus on the metaverse and not the Facebook product, Business Insider reports. Zuckerberg said that rebranding is a method of communicating clarity regarding Meta's goals.

Facebook has announced that it has rebranded as Meta. Image: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images, Dan Kitwood/Getty Images, and Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Facebook.

The structure and establishment of Meta

Part of the rebranding process included a new logo. It retains the signature blue colour that has become synonymous with the company but is in the shape of an infinity symbol. This new logo was launched outside Meta's head office in California.

Meta will bring together the company's different technologies and applications together under a single, unified brand in a similar way to how Google operates under the Alphabet brand.

The company has recently invested in metaverse technology. The metaverse is a space that exists virtually and is accessible to people using various devices. According to SABC News, Meta's long-term goal is to become a "metaverse company."

Can Meta be hiding Facebook's mistakes?

Recently Facebook has been under scrutiny for documents leaked by Frances Haugen, an ex-employee, detailing unethical practices by the company. These documents caused regulators and lawmakers to be concerned about how Facebook prioritised profit instead of safety.

Zuckerberg stated that the documents presented a false impression. Mark Zuckerberg is inseparable from Facebook in the public eye, which has resulted in many people thinking that he is using rebranding to distract people from the company's legal issues.

People are critical of the rebranding to Meta

Despite Facebook shares showing an increase after Meta's announcement, people have been critical of this move.

@Booker4KY said:

"You can put lipstick on a Meta, but it’s still Facebook. Just saying."

@philosophybites said:

"Philosophers around the world are hoping they will still be allowed to use the prefix ‘meta’ without getting into trademark disputes."

@himanshiigupta said:

"Facebook Users: Fix the issues!! Mark Zuckerberg: I’ll change the name instead. #Meta #Facebook #Metaverse #MarkZuckerberg"

@StormysDaddy said:

Hate to tell Mark Zuckerberg but when the real developers create the #Metaverse Facebook is not going to be allowed. #Meta fail.

