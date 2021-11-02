Seidu Nuhu, a young man who rides aboboyaa around Madina in Accra has explained that Regional Minister Henry Quartey's ban makes working impossible for him

In an interview, Seidu revealed that he has to move all the way from Madina to Kpone to dump the rubbish he picks up from households

According to him, there is no other route he and his colleagues can use aside from the Accra-Tema Motorway

A young man called Seidu Nuhu who dumps rubbish using a locally made tricycle, better known as 'aboboyaa' for a living, has revealed how the Regional Minister Henry Quartey's ban is making life difficult.

Honourable Henry Quartey issued a directive for all aboboyaas to be banned from using the Accra-Tema Motorway and other highways and major streets by February 1, 2022.

He explained on Point of View on Citi TV that the first phase of the ban will be implemented this year while the second phase will come into force when other arrangements are completed by February next year.

Seidu, who moved from Walewale moved to Madina in search of greener pastures, has explained that there is no landfill site he can dump his rubbish aside from Kpone and he surely has to use the Accra-Tema Motorway on his way there.

"If they don't want us to use the motorway, it means they want us to stop working because this is the only way we can use and we cannot carry the rubbish to our homes," he said in an interview with TV3.

He further explained that his situation is the same for his other colleagues who work around Madina, Ashale Botwe, and their environs.

According to Seidu, he finished high school in 2014 and has been riding aboboyaa for five years to gather enough money to further his education.

See the full video below

