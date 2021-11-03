A couple and their guests recently got many talking after emulating Nigerians at a beautiful event and the video was shared on social media

The couple took to the dancefloor to dance to P Square's Chop My Money and their guests made money rain on them

Nigerians are known for spraying money at event but it appears that foreigners are also embracing the culture

Some White people have got social media talking after making money rain while dancing to P Square's Chop My Money in an adorable video.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @eriata_oribhabor_di_poet, the guests took to the dancefloor to spray the dancing couple with cash.

Guests at a wedding made money rain on the couple. Photo credit: @eriata_oribhabor_di_poet

The adorable couple and the guests displayed their dancing skills as they enjoyed the Nigerian song.

Many of the guests on the dancefloor couldn't hide their excitement and they could be seen screaming and spraying the cash with so much energy.

Sharing the video, @eriata_oribhabor_di_poet wrote:

"How Nigerians affect the world..."

Social media reacts

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the video.

An Instagram user with the handle @dame_joan said:

"Nigeria is beautiful. Only our politicians are spoiling her. But they have failed! We JUMP & PASS!"

@iche_ice wrote:

"See their mouth like chop my money!"

@okrote4real commented:

"Yes o...they are chopping Money."

@jehfcentre said:

"di Nigerian export!"

Oyinbo groom and his groomsmen display amazing dancing skills

In other news, a White man marrying a Nigerian lady got people talking on social media after displaying amazing dancing skills with his groomsmen in a heartwarming video.

Decked in traditional attires, the groom and his groomsmen took to the dancefloor to show the stuff they were made of.

The groom, who wore agbada, was surrounded by the groomsmen as they danced to different Nigerian songs.

Guests at the wedding ceremony were wowed by the wonderful performance and the video garnered positive reactions on social media.

Many people who left positive words in the comment section of the post said the groom and his groomsmen understood the assignment and they did it perfectly well.

