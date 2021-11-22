Serwaa Amihere's sister Maame has left many social media users drooling over her photos

The businesswoman took to her Instagram account to drop some classy photos of herself

Her fans and followers could not help but take to the comment section to react to photos

Maame Afua Gyamfua, the ever-radiant sister of TV star Serwaa Amihere has caused a stir online with the latest photos she took and posted on her Instagram handle.

In her latest outing on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maame Gyamfua, was seen sitting pretty in what looked like a plush restaurant.

She was dressed in a pink shirt over the same colour of skirt and complimented her outfit with pink heels.

Photos of Maame Afua Gyamfua. Source: Instagram/mamiohmyhair

Source: Instagram

Maame was seen beaming with smiles as she sat at the table with some people standing in the background.

The pretty businesswoman was carrying a beautiful pearly-themed clutch with her on what looked like a fun time out.

After posting the photos, Maame Gyamfua captioned them:

"Sassy but still classy"

Fans of Maame take to the comment section to react to the photos

Many people who are ardent followers of the experienced businesswoman gathered in the comment section to react to the photos.

prinze_kj came in with the comment:

"Stepping on necks Mami"

kushbytaylar had this to say:

"you are so hot"

jyxca_sadia was personalizing the photos

"My mami"

_konadu.02 also commented:

"Cute on there"

There were many comments that showed that Maame Gyamfua was very much adored by her teeming followers.

Source: Yen