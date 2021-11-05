A throwback photo of Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has warmed the hearts of social media users

The photo was taken at the 1987 Holy Ghost Convention and many noted that the cleric's patience and consistency brought him to where he is today

Pastor Adeboye gave his life to Christ on July 29, 1973, when he joined the RCCG and was ordained a pastor in 1977

A throwback photo of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has got people talking on social media.

The photo, which was taken at the 1987 Holy Ghost Convention, was shared on Instagram by @rufaioseni.

From little beginning: Massive reactions trail throwback photo of Pastor Adeboye at 1987 Holy Ghost Convention

Pastor Adeboye mounted the pulpit, facing the congregation, while five men of God sat behind him. The photo didn't capture the congregation.

Social media reacts

Many social media users took to the comment section to note that patience and consistency are keys to success and greatness.

An Instagram user with the handle @fola_toye said:

"Patience, constitency are keys to success and greatness."

@okwudiliokarf wrote:

"Small beginning."

@bisola_quadri commented:

"The power of FOCUS."

@adesinaoyinbo said:

"Lol...now bombardment."

