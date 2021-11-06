Pastor Mensa Otabil has berated those who are in the habit of tapping from other people's grace; he said it is wrong to do so

The renowned preacher said anyone who needs grace should go to the Lord Jesus Christ, who is the source

He said it is funny when people read the Bible and still do foolish things like tapping from others' grace

Pastor Mensa Otabil has said it is wrong for people to tap from others' grace, saying Jesus Christ should be the source of grace.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial, the man of God said people read the Bible and still do foolish things.

The man of God said it is wrong for people to tap from others' grace. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

According to the man of God, his heart gets wounded when people tell him they want to tap into his grace.

In his words:

"You know these days I hear things from Christians and it hurts me Pastor Kingsley. My heart gets wounded. People say, even to me, they say things like pastor, I want to tap into your grace. Man of God, I want to tap into your grace."

He said people should go to the source when they need grace because men of God also stand by the grace of God.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the video, a social media user with the handle @oba_catalyst said:

"They tap and tap till they tap problems and calamity."

@minister_anne1 wrote:

"Wow this should be heard in every altar."

@tundeoscarakpobome said:

"Common sense uncommon."

@bmfashion501 commented:

"I believe this is the best and sensible video u will see on the Internet today... This one enter."

@vikkison4 wrote:

"Nigerians always want the easy way out."

@banky_bankoflove said:

"Thank you. We pray they come to understanding."

