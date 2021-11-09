A netizen has found the need to advise his fellow men on the kind of girls they need to flee from

In a post on Twitter he shared that men should not date church women especially those above 30 years

Many who saw the post disagreed with him and resorted to the comments section to explain why

A man has recently resorted to Twitter to advise men on the type of women to avoid dating.

The post sighted on the timeline of @amerix shared that men need to ensure they have no relation with church girls.

He went ahead to give more details saying those above 30 years must be completely avoided.

"Men, Avoid church girls, Especially if she is above 30. End of Tweet" he wrote.

Lady in church Photo credit: Digital Vision/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

As usual, netizens refused to just turn a blind eye to the man's tweet.

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 10,000 likes with more than 2,000 retweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the over 370 comments below;

@PsKinyuaPaul commented:

I hope I am free to differ where I'm not convinced. So under 30 are good to go and over 30 bad? I have been in church long enough to know there are devils under 20 and Angels over 30. Don't build a doctrine from a single view. With a lot respect sir.

@El_digenious wrote:

You are right on most of your tweets, however, on this one, no.... If you are mature enough they are the ones to go for.

From @kellymarclay_s:

They won't play you, they won't cheat on you...but they qualify with a phd in stress and headache processing and forwarding

@AkothAgutu replied:

We have ALL fallen short of the glory of God, whether @20 or 30. After all church is for those who are aware of their sins; for the rest of you perfectionists you can date from wherever you please. SMH

@SIRWON_79 commented:

Give us a detailed information bro

From @DannyGona:

On whose hands are we safe?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has advised women against getting married if feminist revolution is their vision.

The Christian cleric gave the advice while talking to members of his congregation. The video was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial.

He asked members of his church to be obedient to the word of God and warned women against joining the feminist revolution.

The cleric said the marriage won't work if a woman joins the feminist revolution because she won't be able to submit to her husband.

Source: Yen.com.gh